Kangana Ranaut tweets fake news, calls Diljit Dosanjh 'paltu'; internet backs him

As the farmers' protests continue to intensify, actor Kangana Ranaut and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh went through quite a spat on Twitter. Ranaut had earlier tweeted false information about a 73-year-old farmer Mohinder Kaur and compared her to Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Bano, who also featured in the TIME magazine.

Ranaut had claimed in a now deleted tweet, "Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian.... And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani journos have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally."

When Dosanjh corrected Ranaut and shared a BBC interview of the 73-year-old farmer as proof, the Queen actor called him 'Karan Johar ka paltu' and asked him to 'stop this right now'.



Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020 Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020 "Are you a pet of whoever you have worked with? The list will be long then. This isn't Bollywood, this is Punjab. You know how to play with people's emotions," the Udta Punjab actor responded to her 'paltu' comment. Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..?



Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey



Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho.. https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020 Even this was not enough for Ranaut and it led to an exchange of salvos on Twitter between both the actors. Ranaut further tweeted, "I had only commented on Shaheen Baag dadi cos they instigated riots there even that tweet was deleted almost immediately, I don't know from where they brought another elderly lady into the picture and now endlessly spreading lies. Vultures trying to instigate mob against a woman." I had only commented on Shaheen Baag dadi cos they instigated riots there even that tweet was deleted almost immediately, I dont know from where they brought another elderly lady in to the picture and now endlessly spreading lies.Vultures trying to instigate mob against a woman. https://t.co/EI9xlXwaEu Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020 In an attempt to put an end to the Twitter spat with Dosanjh, Ranaut made a series of tweets. She said in one of the tweets, "I am with the farmers, last year I actively promoted argo forestry and donated for the cause as well, I have been vocal about farmers' exploitation and their problems. Also I worry a lot so prayed for resolution in this sector, which finally happened with this revolutionary bill." This Bill is going to transform farmers lives for better in many ways, I understand the anxiousness and effect of many rumours but I am certain government will address all doubts, please be patient. I am with my farmers and people of Punjab hold special place in my heart (cont) Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020 My request to Farmers across the nation is dont let any communists/Khalistani tukde gangs hijack your protests.Latest reports suggest that the talks with the authorities are yielding results.I wish everyone all the best.Hope peace n faith prevail in the nation again, Jai Hind. Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020 Celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Tapsee Pannu, singer Mika Singh, filmmaker Alankrita Srivastava, singer Ammy Virk and singer Ranjit Bawa came out in Diljit Dosanjh's support and condemned Kangana for her tweet. Swara Bhasker came out in support of Dosanjh and tweeted, "Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually!" Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually! @diljitdosanjh Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 3, 2020 Taapsee did not comment either on Diljit or Kangana but hinted at the ongoing farmers' protests in the national capital and retweeted one of her old tweets. , taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 9, 2020 Mika Singh tweeted, "I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.." I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.. pic.twitter.com/FqKzE4mLjp King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 3, 2020 Thank you @diljitdosanjh You give me hope. Dil jeet litta! Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) December 3, 2020 @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/auEmHonntE Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) December 3, 2020

Ranjit Bawa also came to Diljit Dosanjh's defence and tweeted, "Kangana, Diljit Dosanjh is much above you. He became a star in 2002. He has proven himself everywhere. And when have the Sikhs bowed down to anyone? You yourself don't know whose follower you are right now."

