BMC acted with malice, must pay Kangana Ranaut for damages: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has upheld Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's petition challenging Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) demolition drive on her property-Chetak Row House in Pali Hill, Bandra in September. The High Court also held that the Queen actor is entitled to the compensation upon malafide action by the BMC.

The two-judge bench comprising Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla contended that the BMC's demolition drive "was with malice. The manner in which the demolition was carried out meant that it was sinister attempt to silence Kangana."

The court also said that the damages of the demolition drive should be recovered from BMC and Ranaut can apply to the municipal corporation for reconstruction of the area. An architect has to complete the valuation of damages within three months.

Though the court granted relief to Ranaut, it also stated that it does not approve of the statements made by the actor and that she should have exercised restraint. The court also observed, "Irresponsible statements however irresponsible by an individual is best ignored. There cannot be muscle power used by the state in a civil society."

The High Court also noted that after studying Saamana articles and clips of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on news channels, the charges of Kangana Ranaut being threatened have proven to be true. On September 9, the BMC had demolished alleged unauthorised construction at Kangana Ranaut's property before her arrival in Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh.

Ranaut took to social media to express her joy at the Bombay High Court verdict on her petition. She tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it's not the victory of the individual but it's the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO."





When individual stands against the government and wins, itâs not the victory of the individual but itâs the victory of the democracy.

Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams.

Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO. https://t.co/pYkO6OOcBr â Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

The actor then approached the Bombay HC via her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee and got a stay on further action. Following the demolition, Ranaut had sought a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the BMC.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut and her sister won't be arrested for now: Bombay High Court

Also read: 'RIP Madonna' trends on Twitter as users mistake singer for Maradona