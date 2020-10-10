Karnataka Court orders police to file FIR against Kangana Ranaut over 'anti-farmer' tweets

Simran actress Kangana Ranaut is in the midst of yet another controversy as a court in Karnataka's Tumakuru district directed the state police on Friday to register an FIR against the actor for her tweets allegedly aimed at farmers protesting the recent farm laws.

The court said, "The office is hereby directed to issue intimidation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report."

The Karnataka court acted on a complaint filed by lawyer L Ramesh Naik under section 156 (3) of the CrPC.

Ranaut had tweeted on September 21, "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation."



Naik said that the tweet by Ranaut hurt him so much that he filed a court case against her.

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for some while now for taking on the Shiv-Sena government in Maharashtra, Mumbai Police and the film industry over the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Her office was also demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) followed by spiteful exchanges between her and the Shiv Sena leaders over her remarks comparing Maharashtra with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

