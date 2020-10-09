Coolie No 1 to Soorarai Pottru: Amazon Prime Video to release 9 big movies across 5 languages

After releasing 10 films over the last six months directly on its video streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced the premier of nine big movies across five languages, including Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1', during this festive season. The nine films, including six South Indian movies in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, will be released on the OTT platform starting October 15 and every festival till Christmas in over 200 countries and territories. Prime Video subscribers won't have to pay an additional fee to watch these movies online.

The development came after the success of the previously released global premieres, which include "Gulabo Sitabo" starring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, and "Shakuntala Devi" starring Vidya Balan as lead.

Here is a list of movies that will release on Amazon Prime Video:

Halal Love Story on October 15: Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, the Malayalam comedy film will be released on October 15. The film features Indrajith Sukumaran, Parvathy, Joju George and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles alongside Sharaf U Dheen and Grace Antony. The film is bankrolled by Aashiq Abu under the banner OPM Cinemas, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali under Papaya Films.

Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja on October 29: Indian Kannada language film Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, directed by Karthik Saragur, will be released on October 29. It features Aravinnd Iyer and Arohi Narayan in the lead roles along with Priyanka, Aadya, and Achyut Kumar.

Soorarai Pottru on October 30: Indian Tamil-language action drama film Soorarai Pottru will be released on October 30. The film is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

Chhalaang on November 13: Hindi social black comedy film Chhalaang will be released on November 13. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film starts Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar.

Manne Number 13 on November 19: Directed by Vivy Kathiresan, Manne Number 13 is a horror thriller movie which will be released on November 19. The film features Aiswarya Gowda, Praveen Prem, Chetan Gandharva, Ramana and Sanjeev.

Durgavati on December 11: Directed by G. Ashok, the Hindi-language film is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

Middle Class Melodies on November 20: The romantic family drama movie Middle Class Melodies will be released on November 20. The start cast includes Anand Deverakonda (brother of actor Vijay Deverakonda) and Varsha Bollamma.

Maara on December 17: The Indian Tamil language romantic drama film Maara is a remake of Malayalam film Charlie. Directed by debutant Dhilip Kumar, the film stars Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

Coolie No. 1 on December 25: The comedy film, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnan, is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda. The film star cast includes Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, with Paresh Rawal in a supporting role.

