Karnataka man kills wife after fight over mobile addiction, father-in-law helps dispose body

In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife during an argument over her excessive usage of social media in Koppalu village in Karnataka's Mandya. The man, identified as Srinath, also suspected that his wife, Pooja, was having an affair.

Days after murdering his wife, the man surrendered to the local police. It was then revealed that his father-in-law helped him dispose her body in a nearby river, as per an India Today report.

A heated argument had occurred between the couple three days prior to the murder and that escalated over the days. The report revealed that in a fit of rage, Srinath strangled Pooja with her veil and killed her.

Srinath along with his father-in-law, Shekhar, disposed the body. A motorcyle was used to carry the body, following which they attached a heavy stone to her body, before discarding it in a nearby river.

The couple had been married for nine years and also had a daughter. Pooja's habit of making reels and short videos strained their relationship, leading to regular fights between the two.

As of now, both Srinath and his father-in-law are in police custody at the Arakere police station. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

A few months back, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend at a hotel in Haryana's Faridabad. The man in question was arrested in connection with the case.

The accused, identified as Akash, revealed that he suspected the woman of talking to another man over the phone. He further called her to Hotel Milestone, where they engaged in an argument that escalated into a violent altercation, leading to her tragic murder.

The accused also told the police he had known the victim for the past seven years.

(With inputs from Sagay Raj)

