Karnataka man makes miniature Thar; Anand Mahindra applauds, explains why 'tinkering' is important

Anand Mahindra who is known to encourage netizens for their resourcefulness and curiosity was taken by the skills of a man from Karnataka. The man, Punith Gowda, from Mandya's Gulur village, shared a video with Mahindra where he can be seen creating a miniature model of Mahindra Thar, complete with lights and engine. The miniature car can be seen running with its lights on.

Turns out Punith is a Limca Book of Records entrant. He has been named in the Limca book for flying a kite that is 42X20 feet in size. "Received this wonderful video from Punith from Gulur village, Mandya. He described his interests: Hobby- kite making, flying, Drawing, painting, craft making, driving, Adventure , cooking, etc. Limca record holder, by flying a huge kite like 42x20feet big kite on 2013," said Mahindra.

In the video, Punith can be seen making the Mahindra Thar from scratch. He cuts the cardboard and makes the body of the car first, fits the seating arrangement, fits the bonnet, doors as well as the wheels before it is good to go.

Applauding Punith's creativeness, Anand Mahindra said that one reason for America's inventive culture is 'tinkering'. American families have workshops in their garages where the indulge in this hobby so creatively expressed by the Karnataka man. "One reason for America's inventive culture is 'tinkering'. Many families have workshops in their garages where they indulge their hobbies. We must encourage the pursuit of tinkering like Punith. From that will spring innovation!" he said.

Mahindra's post was flooded with replies from netizens that highlighted the untapped potential in India's rural areas. Many asked him to send a miniature Thar to Punith as a token of appreciation.

