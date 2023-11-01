'Karwa Chauth is bigger day for us than Black Friday, Valentine's Day': Sugar Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh

Sugar Cosmetics CEO and co-founder Vineeta Singh on Wednesday said that Karwa Chauth, the festival where women observe day-long fasts for the long life of their husbands, is the biggest day for the cosmetic brand in comparison to Valentine's Day or Black Friday. While Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14, Black Friday is celebrated on the day following the Thanksgiving Day holiday on the last Thursday in November. It traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States. On both days, most retailers organise massive sales for customers.

Before Karwa Chauth, Indian retailers also organise massive sales. Online and offline retail players, with major e-commerce players, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Meesho, launch exclusive shopping fests ahead of the traditional festival.

Singh said the brand sold cosmetics worth Rs 4 crore ahead of Karwa Chauth and Rs 75 crore in October alone.

"Our biggest day every year is not Valentine's Day or Black Friday. It's actually the day before Karwachauth. We sold products worth Rs 4 cr yesterday and worth 75 cr in October! Love witnessing the action every Karwachauth and while I’m at it, selling some lipsticks too! This is a general trade store in Ludhiana at 6:30pm. Peak rush hour is at 1am and it’s all women," Singh posted on LinkedIn.

On Monday, Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that more than Rs 15,000 crore business is expected during the Karwa Chauth festival this year. In the run-up to the festival, business from Delhi alone is expected to be around Rs 1,500 crore. CAIT President B C Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, in a statement, said that “everything from jewellery, clothes, make-up material, sarees, puja calendar and puja materials including Karwa (earthen pot), sieve, lamp, flower sticks and other puja related materials will be purchased.” “Most women also buy story books and earthen lamps. Apart from this, various types of karwa thali including red glass bangles, toe rings, anklets, lockets and bangles are purchased. This time, karwas made of silver are also available in the market and their demand is expected to be high,” CAIT said.

“There has been a huge rush of women in the markets all over the country shopping for the holy festival of Karwa Chauth, and with two days remaining for the festival, the shopkeepers have prepared on a large scale, and the markets decorated,” CAIT stated in its note.