Kerala coronavirus update: Triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram for a week; road transport, courts, colleges closed

Kerala government, on Monday, imposed triple lockdown in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram amid the surge in coronavirus cases n. The triple lockdown commenced at 6 AM and will last for a week, according to the state government.

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that during the triple lockdown only necessary services will be allowed. Surendran, who is also in charge of the district, said major roads leading to the city, except for entry and exit roads will remain closed from today. Besides, the courts, as well as, public transport will remain shut for a week. Kerala University has also declared cancellation of all exams in view of the lockdown.

"No vehicle movement will be allowed inside the city. In the corporation limit, only medical shops and essential shops like provisional stores will be allowed

#COVID19 (6- 7- 2020) 6 . Triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. It will commence at 6M tomorrow morning & will remain in force for a week. pic.twitter.com/scs8c1uZWL - Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) July 5, 2020

Surendran added that only medical, other essential shops, and hospitals will function. People have been allowed to go to medical shops with a proper prescription.

Surendran warned of action against those who venture out unnecessarily. He said the restrictions in force in containment zones would be tightened and food delivery boys would be tested. Recently, a food delivery boy and a policeman in the city tested positive, prompting health department officials to implement a health protocol, Surendran added.

The announcement came after the minister said the district was 'sitting on an active volcano' with rising number of COVID-19 cases and there was no guarantee that there would be no community spread.

Additionally, the Kerala government has decided to conduct more antigen tests in the district to check the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it mandatory for the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state. Through an amendment brought to the Epidemic Diseases Act, the state government said the regulations will remain in effect until July 2021.

Kerala on Monday reported 5,429 cases of coronavirus. The number of cases in Thiruvananthapuram district has risen from 77 on June 25 to 109 until July 5. A total of 256 people have been kept in isolation wards of various hospitals across the district.

