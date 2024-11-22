Kerala: Ice cream factory shut down after video of employee licking ice sticks surfaces

A major ice cream manufacturing unit in Kerala has been temporarily shut down after a video surfaced showing an employee licking ice sticks before packaging them.

The video, which was reportedly shot at the factory, shows an employee dipping their fingers into a container of ice cream sticks and then licking them before placing them in a packaging machine. The incident has led to widespread condemnation and calls for stricter regulations in the food industry.

Kerala: Popsicle Vendor Rasheed Licks Each Treat Before Packaging, Shop Shut Down By Authorities After Video Goes Viral. pic.twitter.com/lUr4aFnWLR — Times Yug (@TimesYug) November 22, 2024

Ice Me, a shop in Ambalapara, became embroiled in controversy after Sajith, a Mangad resident, filmed an employee licking ice sticks that were meant for packaging. Sajith, who had gone to buy ice, recorded the incident and posted the video online. The footage sparked widespread outrage and led to action from local authorities.

Following the public outcry, the Kerala Food Safety and Standards Authority (KFSSA) took immediate action and ordered the closure of the factory. The authorities have also launched an investigation to ascertain the extent of the contamination and to take appropriate legal action against the responsible individuals.

With concerns about diseases like yellow fever growing, the health department has stepped up inspections of food vendors in the area. Recently, old and contaminated ice stocks have been seized, and outdated refrigerators removed from several shops. Authorities also conducted checks along the Kozhikode waterfront, a popular spot for food vendors.