Kerala lottery result December 16: ‘Karunya Plus KN-399’ lottery winners to be announced at 3pm today; when, where to check

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the weekly ‘Karunya Plus KN-399’ lottery on Thursday at 3pm. Participants can visit the official Kerala lottery website – keralalotteryresult.net to check the results. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Those wanting to participate in this lottery can buy the tickets at a cost of Rs 40/- from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Steps to check Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Kerala Lottery Result 16.12.2021 Karunya Plus KN-399’ lottery

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers flashing on the screen with the number on your ticket

Winners of this lottery can bag huge cash prizes. First prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh and the second prize winner gets Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000 while sixth and seventh prize winners get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Kerala government organises 7 weekly lotteries – Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). Centre also organises 6 bumper lotteries – Christmas New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

Also read: Kerala lottery result November 29: 'Win Win W 644' lottery winners announcement at 3pm today; where to check online

Also read: Kerala lottery result December 1: 'Akshaya AK-525' lottery winners to be announced at 3pm today; here’s where to check online