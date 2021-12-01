Kerala lottery result December 1: 'Akshaya AK-525' lottery winners to be announced at 3pm today; here’s where to check online

Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the weekly Akshaya AK 525 lottery today at 3pm. All those who participated in this lottery can view the winning numbers at the official website – keralalotteryresult.net as well as keralalotteries.com. The results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette and the draw is conducted every day at 3pm at the Sree Chithira Home Auditorium located in Pazhavangadi in Thiruvananthapuram’s East Fort area. Those who want to try their luck in this lottery can buy the tickets from three lottery offices in the state – Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Steps to check Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Kerala lottery result 01.12.2021: Akshaya AK- 525’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers flashing on the screen with the number on your ticket

Winners in this lottery can bag huge cash prizes. First prize winner gets Rs 60 lakh and the second prize winner takes home Rs 5 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners can get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners can bag Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Kerala government organises seven weekly lotteries – Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). The state also conducts six bumper lotteries—Christmas, New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

