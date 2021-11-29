Kerala lottery result November 29: 'Win Win W 644' lottery winners announcement at 3pm today; where to check online

Kerala Government will announce the results of the ‘Win Win W 644’ lottery on November 29 at 3pm. All those who participated in this lottery can check the results on the official Kerala lottery website-- keralalotteryresult.net as well as keralalotteries.com. The results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The draw for this lottery is conducted every day at 3pm at the Sree Chithira Home Auditorium located in Thiruvananthapuram’s Pazhavangadi, East Fort. Those who want to participate in the lottery can buy tickets at Rs 40/- from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Steps to check Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Kerala lottery result 29.11.2021: Win Win W-644’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers flashing on the screen with the number on your ticket

Winners in this weekly lottery can take home massive cash prizes. First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh whereas the second prize winner takes home Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners get Rs 500, Rs 200 and RS 100. There is a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000.

Kerala government organises 7 weekly lotteries- Pournami, Win Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya, Nirmal and Karunya Plus. The state government also conducts 6 bumper lotteries—Christmas, New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

