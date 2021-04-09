Kerala lottery result 9 April: 'Nirmal NR 219' winners announcement; when, where to check online

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the 'Nirmal NR 219' lottery on April 9, i.e., Friday. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results at the official Kerala Lottery website-- keralalotteryresult.net.

Winners will get massive cash prizes. First and second prize winners will get Rs 80 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

How to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala Lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery Result 9.4.2021 Nirmal NR 219 lottery'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the results

The Kerala government organises seven weekly lotteries-- Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). Besides this, the state government also organises six montly bumper lotteries-- Xmas (January), Summer (March), Vishu (May), Monsoon (July), Thiruvonam (September) and Pooja (November).

