Kerala lottery result 15.04.2021: 'Karunya Plus KN-364' winners announcement timing; where and when to check online

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the popular weekly 'Karunya Plus KN-364'lottery on April 15, i.e., Thursday. All those who participated in this lottery can visit the official Kerala lottery website-keralalotteryresult.net at 3pm to check the results. Ticket for this lottery is priced at Rs 40.
Steps to check Karunya Plus KN 364 lottery result today
Karunya Plus KN 364 lottery prices
Winners can bag massive cash prizes. The first prize winner gets Rs 80 lakh whereas the second prize winner takes home Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners can take home Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.
Candidates are advised to verify their tickets at the Kerala Government Gazette within 30 days of the date of result declaration to claim their cash prizes. Winners can get cash prizes after the completion of verification prizes and deduction of taxes.
Lotteries organised in Kerala
The Kerala State organizes the following weekly lotteries
Besides this, the Kerala government also organizes six bumper lotteries.
