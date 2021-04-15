Kerala lottery result 15.04.2021: 'Karunya Plus KN-364' winners announcement timing; where and when to check online

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the popular weekly 'Karunya Plus KN-364'lottery on April 15, i.e., Thursday. All those who participated in this lottery can visit the official Kerala lottery website-keralalotteryresult.net at 3pm to check the results. Ticket for this lottery is priced at Rs 40.

Steps to check Karunya Plus KN 364 lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery Result 15.4.2021 Karunya Plus KN-364'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page showing the results

Step 4: Cross check the numbers displayed on the screen with the number on your ticket

Karunya Plus KN 364 lottery prices

Winners can bag massive cash prizes. The first prize winner gets Rs 80 lakh whereas the second prize winner takes home Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners can take home Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Candidates are advised to verify their tickets at the Kerala Government Gazette within 30 days of the date of result declaration to claim their cash prizes. Winners can get cash prizes after the completion of verification prizes and deduction of taxes.

Lotteries organised in Kerala

The Kerala State organizes the following weekly lotteries

Pournami-Sunday

Win Win-Monday

Sthree Sakthi-Tuesday

Akshaya-Wednesday

Karunya Plus-Thursday

Nirmal Plus-Friday

Karunya-Saturday

Besides this, the Kerala government also organizes six bumper lotteries.