Kerala lottery result 13.04.2021: 'Sthree Sakthi SS 256' lottery winners announce timings today; where to check online

Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the weekly Sthree Sakthi SS-256 lottery on April 13 (Tuesday) at 3pm. All those who participated in this lottery can check the result at the official Kerala lottery website-- keralalotteryresult.net.

How to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery Result 13.4.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS256'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page showing Sthree Sakthi SS 256 lottery results

Step 4: Cross check the numbers flashing on the screen with the ones on your ticket

Sthree Sakthi SS 256 lottery prices

Winners can fetch massive cash prizes. First prize winners get Rs 75 lakh and second prize winners will receive Rs 10 lakh respectively. Third, fourth and fifth prizes get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners get Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100.

Kerala is the first state in India to have a lottery department in 1967. The department released its first-ever lottery ticket on September 1, 1967. This ticket sold for Re 1 and had a prize money of Rs 50,000.

The department currently organises seven weekly lotteries-- Pournami, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. Besides this, the department also organises six bumper lotteries-- Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

