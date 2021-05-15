Kerala lottery result 15.05.2021: 'Karunya KR434' lottery result postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown till May 23

The Kerala State Lottery Department has postponed the announcement of lottery results including 'Karunya KR434' until further notice. The latest lottery results uploaded on the official Kerala lottery website--keralalotteryresultnet were on May 5 (Wednesday).

The results have been postponed as Kerala is under a strict lockdown to curb COVID-19 transmission till May 23. 34,694 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala as of Friday, taking the overall tally to 20, 55,528 whereas 93 deaths pushed the fatality toll to 6,243.

31,319 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of cured patients to 16, 36,790. COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 26.41 per cent, according to the Kerala government.

Out of those who tested positive on May 14 (Friday), 112 were health workers. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for the highest number of cases in the state at 4,567. The capital city was followed by Malappuram at 3,997, Ernakulam at 3,855 and Thrissur at 3,162.

The Kerala government organizes seven weekly lotteries-Pournami, Win Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. Besides this, the department also organises six bumper lotteries-Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Thiruvonam, Monsoon and Pooja.

