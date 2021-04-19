Kerala Lottery Result Today 19.4.2021: 'Win Win W 612' lottery results today; where and when to check

The Kerala lottery department will release the results of the popular weekly 'Win Win W 612' lottery on April 19, i.e., Monday at 3pm. All those who participated in this lottery can visit the official Kerala lottery website-keralalotteryresult.net to check the results.

Steps to check Kerala Lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery Result 19.4.2021 Win Win W-612'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the results

Step 4: Cross check the numbers displayed on the screen with the number on your ticket

Win Win W 612 lottery prizes

Winners can bag huge cash prizes. The first prize winner gets Rs 80 lakh whereas the second prize winner gets Rs 5 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners can bag Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners can get Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Participants need to verify their tickets at the Kerala Government Gazette within 30 days of the date of result declaration to claim their cash prizes. Winners can get their cash prizes after the verification process is complete.

Lotteries in Kerala

The Kerala Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteires-Pournami, Win Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. Besides this, the state government also organises six bumper lotteries.

