Kerala lottery result December 28: 'Sthree Sakthi SS-293' lottery winners list; results to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the weekly 'Shree Sakthi SS 293' lottery on Tuesday at 3 pm. Those who took the risk in this lottery can check their results at keralalotteryresult.net. The results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette and the draw is conducted every day at 3pm at the Sree Chithira Home Auditorium located in Pazhavangadi in Thiruvananthapuram's East Fort Area.

Those who want to participate in the Sthree Sakthi lottery can purchase the tickets at a cost of Rs 40/- from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district); Kattappana (Idukki district); and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Steps to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Kerala Lottery Result 28.12.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-293’ lottery

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers on your screen with the number on your ticket

Winners can take massive cash prizes home. First prize winner of this lottery bags Rs 75 lakh while the second prize winner gets Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners get Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively.

Lotteries organised in Kerala

The Kerala government organises 7 weekly lotteries – Pournami (Sunday); Win Win (Monday); Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday); Akshaya (Wednesday); Karunya (Thursday); Nirmal (Friday); and Karunya Plus (Saturday). The state lottery department also conducts bumper lotteries like Christmas New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

