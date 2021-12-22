Kerala lottery result December 22: 'Akshaya AK-529' lottery winners list; results to be announced at 3 pm today

Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the popular weekly 'Akshaya AK-529' lottery today at 3 pm. Those who participated in the lottery can view the results at keralalotteryresult.net and keralalotteries.com. The results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette and the draw is conducted every day at 3 pm at the Sree Chithira Home Auditorium located in Pazhavangadi in Thiruvananthapuram's East Fort area.

Those who want to try their luck in this lottery can purchase the tickets at Rs 40 from three lottery offices in the state. These are Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Steps to check Kerala lottery results today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link saying ‘Kerala lottery result 22.12.2021: Akshaya AK-529’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers flashing on the screen with the numbers on your ticket

Winners can take massive cash prizes home. The winner of the first prize bags Rs 60 lakh, while the second prize winner gets Rs 5 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will take home Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners can get Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Lotteries organised by the Kerala Lottery Department

The Kerala Lottery Department organises seven weekly bumper lotteries. These are Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday), Karunya (Saturday), and Pournami (Sunday). Besides this, the state also organises six bumper lotteries -- Christmas, New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

Also read: Kerala lottery result December 16: ‘Karunya Plus KN-399’ lottery winners to be announced at 3pm today; when, where to check

Also read: Kerala lottery result December 1: 'Akshaya AK-525' lottery winners to be announced at 3pm today; here’s where to check online