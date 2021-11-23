Kerala lottery result November 23: 'Sthree Sakthi SS-288' lottery winners announcement at 3pm today today; when, where to check online

Kerala Lottery Department will announce the winners in the popular weekly 'Sthree Sakthi SS-288' lottery on November 23 at 3pm. Those who participated in this lottery can visit keralalotteryresult.net and keralalotteries.com to view the results. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Those who want to participate in the lottery can buy the tickets at Rs 40/- from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Steps to check Kerala lottery result on November 23

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala lottery Result 23.11.2021 Sthree Sakthi 288' lottery

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers on your screen with the number on your ticket

Winners can bag huge cash prizes and the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh. Second and third prize winners get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. Fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners get Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively. There is a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000.

Kerala government organises 7 weekly lotteries – Pournami, Win Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya, Nirmal and Karunya Plus. The state government also organises 6 bumper lotteries – Christmas New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

Also read: Kerala lottery result November 12: 'Nirmal NR-250' lottery winners to be announced today; when, where to check

Also read: Kerala lottery result November 18: 'Karunya Plus KN-395' lottery winners announcement at 3 pm today; when, where to check online