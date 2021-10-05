Kerala lottery result Today October 5: 'Sthree Sakthi SS-281' lottery winners announce timings today; when and where to check online

Kerala government's lottery department will announce the winners in the popular weekly 'Sthree Sakthi SS-281' lottery on October 5 (Tuesday) at 3pm. All those who participated in this lottery can visit the official website -- keralalotteryresult.net. Those who want to participate in this lottery can buy the tickets at Rs 40/- from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Steps to check Kerala lottery result today on October 5

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Kerala Lottery Result 05.08.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-281’ lottery

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers flashing on the screen with the number on your ticket

Winners can get huge cash prizes as the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh while the second prize winner can bag Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners can take home Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners get rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively.

The Kerala Lottery Department organizes 7 weekly lotteries—Pournami, Win Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya, Nirmal and Karunya Plus. Apart from this, the department also organizes six bumper lotteries.