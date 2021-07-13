Kerala lottery result Today July 13: 'Sthree Sakthi SS 260' lottery winners announcement timings today; when, where to check online

The Kerala Lottery Department will release results of the weekly ‘Sthree Sakthi SS-260’ lottery on July 13 (Tuesday) at 3pm. All those who tried their luck can visit the official Kerala lottery website—keralalotteryresult.net. Those who want to participate in this lottery can buy the ticket at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Kerala has a Taluk Lottery office each at Punalur in Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikode district.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Kerala Lottery Result 13.07.2021 Sthree Sakthu SS-260’ lottery

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers flashing on the screen with the number on your ticket

Winners in this lottery can bag massive cash prizes. The first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh while the second prize winner can take home Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners get Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively.

The Kerala government organises seven weekly lotteries—Pournami, Win Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya, Nirmal and Karunya Plus. The department also organises six bumper lotteries.