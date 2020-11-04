Kerala man suffers burns while sleeping after Nokia phone kept under pillow ignites

A 53-year-old man from Kollam district in Kerala suffered burn injuries on his left arm and shoulder after a mobile phone, which he had kept under his pillow while sleeping, caught fire.

The incident happened on Monday morning when Chandra Babu, a resident of Ochira in Kollam, was sleeping at his home. He works as an autorickshaw driver.

Babu said, "I was back home after a long ride to the Trivandrum International Airport with a passenger. Since I was very tired, I had a sound sleep."

Babu said that he had not kept the phone for charging when the incident happened, claims a Manorama report. Babu also said that he was not wearing a shirt while sleeping.

"I woke up as I felt a searing pain in my shoulder. When I looked at the bed, the side of the pillow where the phone was kept was burnt and sparks were coming from the phone," Babu added.

Babu had been using a Nokia feature handset. He thinks the phone could have overheated, making the battery swell and ignite. He suddenly pushed the phone away to the ground after it ignited.

"I was alone at home when this happened, and I immediately rushed to the government hospital nearby for treatment," he added.

Babu said that he still does not understand how the device caught fire but he now urges people to never keep their mobile phones under pillows while sleeping.

"Seeing the news, many had contacted me to know what happened. Maybe it was due to friction, whatever it is, it will be safe for people to not keep mobile phones under their pillow while sleeping," said Babu.