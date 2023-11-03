Kerala man turns his passport into a telephone directory, netizens can't stop laughing; MoS IT reacts too

A video of a man who turned his passport into a telephone directory has gone viral on social media. The video shows the man flipping through the pages of his passport, which are filled with phone numbers and names.

The passport was allegedly submitted for renewal in Kerala, where the official discovered that the booklet's final pages had been utilised as a telephone directory.

An elderly gentleman submitted his Passport for renewal. He was not aware of what someone in his house did.



The officer has still not recovered from the shock after seeing this.

(It's is Malayalam, but you will understand the same)



Rcvd from WA pic.twitter.com/0dw62o9Csm — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) November 2, 2023

A user with the account @Nationalist2575 shared the video on X. "The Passport Officer in Kerala hasn't yet recovered from the shock after seeing a person's passport which came for renewal," according to the caption of the video.

The video then shows the document's final page, which was used for calculations. The bizarre video has piqued the interest of platform users, who have responded with humorous remarks.

God’s own passport! — Shyam Sekhar (@shyamsek) November 2, 2023

Maintained his passport as a phone directory and did some budgeting in there as well… 🤣🤣 — Peace out ;) (@sataxisoumya) November 2, 2023

Wonder what happens in this case. It's mutilation/vandalism? — Hemanth Pradeep (@hemanth_pradeep) November 2, 2023

"Imagine if somebody travelled with this passport and an immigration officer had to stamp it," one user commented. "Usefulness of resources. He didn't get chance to travel. Why to leave the pages bank?" said another.

"Who does maths calculations or treat passport like a phonebook," a third user said. “It’s a punishable offence as per law,” another user mentioned.

What more, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, also reacted to the viral post about the man in Kerala who used his passport as a telephone directory. He wrote, "#JustForLaughs - many diff uses of a passport 😁."

#JustForLaughs - many diff uses of a passport 😁 https://t.co/vUs3dndIQo — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 3, 2023

Others expressed their surprise with emoticons and memes. Some of them also stated that misusing a passport is a crime and inquired as to whether the individual had faced any legal consequences.

