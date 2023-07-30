scorecardresearch
Business Today
KGF fans from Japan, Malaysia chant 'Salaam Rocky Bhai', send love to star Yash

KGF fans from Japan, Malaysia chant 'Salaam Rocky Bhai', send love to star Yash

The audience in Japan can be seen wearing Rocky Bhai masks and clothes and shouting "Salaam Rocky Bhai" in a viral video from one of the houseful events

Social media was flooded with reviews and comments on how the Japanese public adored his performance, dynamic persona, and swag starting on release day Social media was flooded with reviews and comments on how the Japanese public adored his performance, dynamic persona, and swag starting on release day
SUMMARY
  • KGF 1 and 2 were recently released in Japan after their successful run in India
  • The audience adored Rocky Bhai as it was Yash's first significant theatrical release in Japan
  • Social media was flooded with reviews and comments on how the Japanese public adored his performance

Actor Yash has established a prominent place for Kannada films as a result of the success of KGF 1 and 2. 'Rocky Bhai', a character played by Yash, has become one of the most recognisable figures in Indian films. KGF 1 and 2 were recently released in Japan after their successful run in India. The audience adored Rocky Bhai as it was Yash's first significant theatrical release in Japan.

Social media was flooded with reviews and comments on how the Japanese public adored his performance, dynamic persona, and swag starting on release day.

Yash's fanbase has been growing across the nation. Fans wrote on social media, "Now Salaam Rocky bhai in Japan too all because of our Yash boss."

The audience in Japan can be seen wearing Rocky Bhai masks and clothes and shouting "Salaam Rocky Bhai" in a viral video from one of the houseful events. 'The supporters wore Rocky Bhai' masks as they were seen in restaurants, shopping centres, and even on beaches.

After seeing his powerful performance, a sizable portion of the Japanese audience dug deeply into Yash's filmography and took to social media to gush over his extraordinary rise from working backstage in theatre to becoming a global celebrity.

Yash recently visited Malaysia as well, where he received an extraordinary welcome which started right at the airport. Rocking Star was welcomed at the airport by huge hoardings, people wearing clothing with his name, and fan-made sketches, paintings, and figurines of their beloved Rocky Bhai.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is an Indian period action film series set in the Kolar Gold Fields, which gives the series its name. The movie is produced by Hombale Films starring Yash in the lead role.

Published on: Jul 30, 2023, 4:28 PM IST
