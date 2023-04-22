Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 1: Salman Khan's Eid release ‘underwhelming’; makes Rs 15.81 crore on opening day

Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released in theatres this Friday, collected Rs 15.81 crore on its first day at the box office. This collection by Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki is quite underwhelming compared to other Eid releases of Salman over the years, states the trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

On Saturday morning, Adarsh tweeted that compared to the box office collection of other Salman Khan Eid releases from 2010 to 2019; this Eid release performed ‘underwhelming’ on its first day at the box office. However, he also said that while the film's performance might be weak in the metro circuit, it has performed well in mass pocket chains.

Adarsh wrote in his tweet, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is underwhelming on Day 1... More so when one compares it with Salman Khan's Eid releases from 2010 to 2019. Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great... Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today (Eid)... Fri ₹ 15.81 cr. India biz.”

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1… More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan’s #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019… Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great… Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]… Fri ₹ 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ pic.twitter.com/tqvpJbmRrR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2023

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh posted a more detailed analysis comparing Salman’s previous Eid releases to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He shared Salman's 2019 film Bharat earned Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day; his 2018 film Race 3 made Rs 29.17 crore on day 1. The 2017 release Tubelight earned a massive Rs 21.15 crore on day 1 at the box office. In 2016, Sultan earned a whooping Rs 36.54 crore on the release day. 2015 Eid release Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s opening day collection was Rs 27.25 crore. Kick, released in 2014, made Rs 26.40 crore on the first day, and the 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger earned Rs 32.93 crore on its release day. 2011's Bodyguard collected Rs 21.60 crores on its opening day.

Adarsh earlier told PTI that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will open on over 5700 screens worldwide -- 4500 in India and 1200 in overseas markets.

Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, had said the expectations from the movie are "huge". "I must say that it is coming a couple of weeks after Pathaan. The reality is that this is the next Khan film on the block with a huge amount of expectation, and that coming on Eid, I think it kind of multiplies that excitement," he told PTI.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, and the movie was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is co-produced by Salman Khan and also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill in major roles.

Watch: Dancing on the Grave: India Today Originals, Bhediya, Spider-Man, Indian Matchmaking OTT releases this weekend