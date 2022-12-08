‘Kitchen is being done by Deepika’: Ranveer Singh confirms buying new house in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who frequently set couple goals, have confirmed that they have indeed bought a house together in Mumbai post their marriage. Ranveer revealed that the kitchen is being done by the Chennai Express actress.



It has been earlier reported that the couple had paid Rs 119 crore for this property. According to an India Today report, Ranveer and Deepika's quadruplex is said to be on the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the tower. It has a total carpet area of 11,266 square feet and a 1,300 square foot exclusive terrace. The couple’s house is close to SRK and Salman Khan’s house in Bandra.



On being asked how he looks forward to celebrating his life, Ranveer told Esquire Magazine Singapore, "Deepika and I just bought our first house together, so we’re building our home! I moved into her place after the wedding, so it’s been about four years now. But this is our first home together. Because she’s so busy with everything she does and I’m also busy, and she’s very homely. She’s very gharelu [the Hindi word for homebody]. We don’t go out much and we love spending time with each other at home.”



Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. Deepika will, interestingly, perform an item number in the film. Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Varun Sharma are among the cast members.



“For the past 15 years, the most loved comedy in Hindi cinema is Golmaal. I have been waiting for 15 years to be part of a film like this and it is a dream come true to work with genius talents like Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, and all our senior actors. Rohit sir always fulfills my dream, he was the first one to present me as a cop and now he made me do comedy. To make the audience laugh, we have made this film so that they forget all their worries,” Ranveer said at a press conference.