KL Rahul has been consistently inconsistent, says former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad

Former Indian cricketer and coach Venkatesh Prasad launched a scathing attack on Team India Test vice-captain KL Rahul, who failed to perform in the first test in Nagpur against Australia. Prasad, who has been speaking about giving other players a chance to play, on Saturday said that there are several other candidates, with a better record than Rahul.

Taking to Twitter, Prasad wrote: "I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances.”

I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially..cont — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

Rahul scored 20 runs off 71 balls in the first innings against Australia. Prasad, in a 5-tweet thread, criticised Rahul and the backing he was getting from the Indian team and selection team. Rahul has scored only one fifty in the last 10 Test innings and is still in the team, while players like Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan have been consistently performing.

"When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to," Prasad wrote.

When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form,Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023



Rahul's form has been falling since his groin injury after the Indian Premier League 2022 season. Rahul scored his last century in Centurion, and since then his performance has been below average. Experts have talked about his poor form is visible in all three formats, considering Rahul has scored just 137 runs in 8 innings since 2022. Rahul averages 34 in 46 Test matches and in the last 10 innings. In these 10 innings, Rahul has scored just one 50.

Prasad further said that someone, who is having such a lean patch, shouldn't be the vice-captain while mentioning that being in the international arena for more than 8 years, his records are extremely poor. "And to make matters worse, Rahul is the designated vice-captain. Ashwin has a great cricketing brain, and should be the vice captain in the Test format. If not him should be Pujara or Jadeja. Mayank Agarwal had a far better impact than Rahul in Tests and so did Vihari."

"Rahul’s selection is not based on performance but favouritism. Has been consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances," he further added.

Rahul’s selection is not based on performance but favouritism . Has been Consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances.

One of the reasons why many ex-cricketers aren’t vocal despite seeing such favouritism.. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

Prasad also slammed former cricketers who have tightlipped over criticism of certain names otherwise. Prasad said that everyone likes yes-men around them and people don't want to be told truth, which is one of the big reasons for this current situation.

"One of the reasons why many ex-cricketers aren’t vocal despite seeing such favouritism is the chances of losing out on potential IPL gigs. They wouldn’t want to rub the captain of a franchisee the wrong way, as in today’s age most people like yes men and blind approvers. Often well wishers are your best critics but times have changed & people don’t want to be told truth," Prasad said.