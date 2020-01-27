Kobe Bryant death: Virat Kohli, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Gandhi mourn NBA champion's death

Kobe Bryant death: Former NBA champion Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Fans and admirers across the globe are mourning the untimely death of the basketball legend cum philanthropist who was fondly known as Mamba. Former US President Barack Obama took to his official Twitter handle to express his grief. "Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day," said the former US President.

Fans in India have also taken to social media to condole the death of the NBA champion. Virat Kohli, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant.

Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave her condolences to the aggrieved family members of Kobe Bryant in a tweet.

The world has lost a legend, and a family has lost its light. May the prayers of millions of people from around the world give #KobeBryant 's family and those of the others who died in this heartbreaking tragedy courage and strength. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/KUGm6UtLBj - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 27, 2020

The famous actor Akshay Kumar took to his twitter handle to express his sadness at the irrevocable loss.

Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna. What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven pic.twitter.com/qwQ8CffQ5F - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020

Manmarziyaan actor Abhishek Bachchan also expressed his shock and anguish at the sudden death of the inspirational basketball player Kobe Bryant.

Noooooo! shocked about Kobe! He was one of the greatest and such an inspiration. Absolutely gutted. RIP. Strength to his family. #KobeBryant just can't believe it. - Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 27, 2020

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle to condole the loss of the former NBA champion.

"Heroes come and go. But legends are forever!" Kobe Bryant #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/ekHTpTy7H1 - Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 27, 2020

Tumhari Sulu actress and former model Neha Dhupia also took to her official twitter handle to express her love and remembrance for Mamba.

Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli took to his instagram account to express his devastation at the loss of a magician and his daughter, Gianna.

Cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh and the right arm fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also expressed their shock and sadness at the sudden demise of the former basketball legend.

A very sad news to wake up Legend Kobe Bryant dies in California #RIPKobeByrant - Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 27, 2020

The former cricketer and TV cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter timeline and wrote that Bryant had "such a full life but such a short one".

#KobeBryant is dead at 41. Such a full life but such a short one. And we waste the time we have in fighting with each other. - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant was an 18-time All-Star who won five NBA championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation. His career spanned 20 years, all of which was spent with the Lakers. He was a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Bryant retired in 2016 after scoring 60 points in his final NBA game. Kobe Bryant was 41.

