Koi Mil Gaya's Jadoo or a shawarma? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet look at Cannes unleashes meme storm

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with a massive silver hood, was undeniably the highlight of day three at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival yesterday. At the screening of Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the Bollywood star made her first red-carpet appearance of the year.

This year the Miss World chose a stunning Sophie Couture gown with crystals and aluminium detailing, its oversized hood set off by an equally large black bow at the waist. For makeup, she went with winged eyeliner and red lips.

Soon after the pictures of the actress from the film festival were posted on social media, they became viral and created a flood of memes. Some netizens compared her to the character Jadoo from the film Koi...Mil Gaya and some compared it with aluminium wrap and gift wraps, to one even comparing her to the Middle Eastern delicacy, the shawarma.

Here are some of the best memes from the internet:

So happy to see #AishwaryaRai pay homage to shawarmas at Cannes… pic.twitter.com/ryYVouvc81 — Ammara Ahmad ਅਮਾਰਾ ਅਹਿਮਦ (@ammarawrites) May 18, 2023

When in Swades vs when in Pardes

(Aishwarya version 🤭)



Cannes Queen Aishwarya#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaAtCannes #CannesFilmFestival2023#Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/CyVYSPg4cu — | $ ü k à ñ y á | (@quain_trelle_) May 19, 2023

It's crazy how after so many years one cannot just predict what #AishwaryaRaiBachchan will wear at Cannes! Her unpredictable choices are like the biggest fashion achievement.

She does it all from exquisite to ridiculous to wow to blah with so much Sass! pic.twitter.com/OKczHxlRJH — Aman (@cadence99) May 18, 2023

