scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Koi Mil Gaya's Jadoo or a shawarma? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet look at Cannes unleashes meme storm

Feedback

Koi Mil Gaya's Jadoo or a shawarma? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet look at Cannes unleashes meme storm

Soon after the pictures of the actress from the film festival were posted on social media, they became viral and created a flood of memes.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Some netizens compared her to the character Jadoo from the film Koi...Mil Gaya and some compared it with aluminium wrap and gift wraps, to one even comparing her to the Middle Eastern delicacy, the shawarma Some netizens compared her to the character Jadoo from the film Koi...Mil Gaya and some compared it with aluminium wrap and gift wraps, to one even comparing her to the Middle Eastern delicacy, the shawarma

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with a massive silver hood, was undeniably the highlight of day three at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival yesterday. At the screening of Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the Bollywood star made her first red-carpet appearance of the year. 

This year the Miss World chose a stunning Sophie Couture gown with crystals and aluminium detailing, its oversized hood set off by an equally large black bow at the waist. For makeup, she went with winged eyeliner and red lips. 

Soon after the pictures of the actress from the film festival were posted on social media, they became viral and created a flood of memes. Some netizens compared her to the character Jadoo from the film Koi...Mil Gaya and some compared it with aluminium wrap and gift wraps, to one even comparing her to the Middle Eastern delicacy, the shawarma. 

Here are some of the best memes from the internet:

Watch: ChaiGPT, MBA Chaiwala, BTech Pani Puri Wali: India's unique food startups

Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles at Cannes 2023 in Sophie Couture gown; Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela, Masoom Minawala in mesmerising looks

Published on: May 19, 2023, 1:59 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement