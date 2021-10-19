Kolkata FF Fatafat Result October 19: Where to check result today timings, other details

The Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular lottery played inside the boundaries of Kolkata. This offline lottery is organised seven times a week- 8 times from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday by the Kolkata FF city authorities. This lottery is a form of the Satta Matka as people put their money and/or belongings at stake.

Participants can view or download the results of this lottery from the official Kolkata FF website- kolkataff.com. Winning number for the first round on October 19 (Tuesday) is 456. Numbers for the other rounds will be uploaded soon.

In order to win massive cash prizes, participants need to guess the passing record number in numerous chances or ‘bazis’. This one is based on guessing of numbers and the winning amount differs from player to player. Scoring big gains in this lottery is not as easy as it seems. Those participating for the first time can visit the Kolkata FF YouTube channel for hacks and tutorials on the same.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result timings

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

3rd Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

5th Bazi 04:03 pm

6th Bazi 05:33 pm

7th Bazi 07:03 pm

8th Bazi 08:33 pm

