Kolkata FF Fatafat Result October 12; check out lottery timings, other details

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular offline lottery played in the mega city. This game is organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities 7 times a week. It is played 8 times a day from Monday to Saturday and 4 times a day on Sunday. Kolkata FF is a form of gambling as people put their money and/or belongings at stake here.

Those who participated in this lottery can view the results at the official Kolkata FF website – kolkataff.com. Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds on October 12 (Tuesday) are 257 and 477, respectively. Numbers for the other rounds will be uploaded soon.

This lottery is not as easy as it seems. Those participating in it for the first time can visit the Kolkata FF YouTube channel for tutorials and hacks. In order to win this lottery, participants need to guess the passing record number in several chances or ‘bazis’. Winning amount will differ from player to player as this one is based on guessing of numbers.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result timings

1st Bazi 10:03 am; 2nd Bazi 11:33 am; 3rd Bazi 01:03 pm; 4th Bazi 02:33 pm; 5th Bazi 04:03 pm; 6th Bazi 05:33 pm; 7th Bazi 07:03 pm; and 8th Bazi 08:33 pm.

