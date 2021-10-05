Kolkata FF Fatafat Result October 5; Where to check Kolkata Fatafat FF lottery Result today timings and other details

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular offline lottery played inside the boundaries of the city. This game is organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities 7 times a week. The lottery is played 8 times from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. Kolkata FF is a form of Satta Matka and people put their money and/or belongings at stake here.

Those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results at the official Kolkata FF website – kolkataff.com. Winning numbers of the first two rounds on October 5 (Tuesday) are 189 and 378 respectively. Numbers for the other rounds shall be uploaded soon on the website.

In order to score big wins in this lottery, one needs to guess the passing record number in numerous chances or ‘bazis’. Winning amount differs from player to player as this lottery is based on guessing of numbers. Those who are participating in this lottery for the first time can visit the Kolkata FF YouTube channel for tutorials and hacks on the same.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result timings

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

3rd Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

5th Bazi 04:03 pm

6th Bazi 05:33 pm

7th Bazi 07:03 pm

8th Bazi 08:33 pm

