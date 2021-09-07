Kolkata FF Fatafat Result September 7, check Kolkata Fatafat lottery result online; timings and other details

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular lottery played inside the city of Kolkata. To participate in this lottery, one needs to be a resident of Kolkata as it is an offline lottery and played inside the city boundaries only. This lottery is organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities seven days a week. The Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery is played 8 times a day from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday.

Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery is a gambling-based lottery game wherein people risk their money or belongings. All those who participated in this lottery can check the winning numbers on the official Kolkata FF website – kolkataff.com. Participants can view and download the results from the official website and access the live results for the same. Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds have been uploaded on the site – 567 and 499. Winning numbers for the other rounds will be uploaded soon on the official website.

Those starting out can visit the Kolkata FF YouTube channel for tutorials on techniques to score big in this lottery. In order to win massive cash prizes in this lottery, participants have to guess the passing record number in ‘multiple’ bazis.

Kolkata FF result timings

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

3rd Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

5th Bazi 04:03 pm

6th Bazi 05:33 pm

7th Bazi 07:03 pm

8th Bazi 08:33 pm

