Shillong Teer result 7 September: First and second round numbers, check game details online

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game widely played across Meghalaya. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – a consortium of 12 archery clubs from Monday to Saturday. Sunday is a public holiday and most people visit the church on this day. Shillong Teer is a legal game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those who want to participate in this game can purchase tickets at a cost of Re 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

Results for the first and the second rounds of this lottery are declared on the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com between 4pm and 5pm on weekdays. Winning numbers were 25 (first round) and 03 (second round) on September 6 (Monday).

Winners are declared on the basis of the number of arrows shot. To win this lottery, people have to guess the correct number of arrows shot in either of the two rounds or both the rounds. Total 50 archers can shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Time taken to complete one round of shooting should not be more than 2 minutes.

Those who guess the correct number of arrows shot get massive cash prizes. Winner of the first round will fetch Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while the winner of the second round will get Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The participant who manages to guess both the numbers correctly score a forecast. In case of a forecast, the winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet. Besides Shillong Teer, Ladrymbai Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Teer are extremely popular archery-based lottery games played in Meghalaya.

