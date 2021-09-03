Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today September 3, check Fatafat lottery result online; timings, other details

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular lottery game played inside Kolkata. This lottery is organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities seven days a week. You need to be a resident of Kolkata as this lottery is an offline game and played only inside the boundaries of the city. The Kolkata FF is a gambling-based lottery game as people risk their belongings and money. This game is played 8 times a day from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday.

Those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the winning numbers on the official Kolkata FF website – kolkataff.com. You can view and download the results from the official website and also access the live results for the same. Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds are 367 and 280 respectively. Numbers for the other rounds will be updated soon.

Those starting out can visit the Kolkata FF YouTube channel for tutorials on the same. In order to score big wins in this lottery, participants have to guess the passing record number in ‘multiple’ bazis.

Kolkata FF result timings

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

3rd Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

5th Bazi 04:03 pm

6th Bazi 05:33 pm

7th Bazi 07:03 pm

8th Bazi 08:33 pm

