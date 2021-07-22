Kolkata FF Fatafat result today July 22; check Fatafat Result online, timings

Kolkata FF Fatafat is a popular lottery game played inside Kolkata. This lottery game is organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities seven days a week. In order to play this lottery, one needs to be a resident of Kolkata as it is played only inside the boundaries of the city and is an offline game. Kolkata FF is a gambling-based lottery game as people risk their belongings and money. The game is played 8 times from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. This lottery was not played on July 21 on account of Bakrid.

All those who participated in this lottery can check the winning numbers on the official Kolkata FF website-kolkataff.com. The winning number for the first round is 168. Numbers for the other rounds will be updated on the site soon.

This game is not as easy as it seems and those starting out can visit the Kolkata FF YouTube channel for tutorials on the same. Participants have to guess the passing record number in multiple 'bazis' to win this lottery and take massive cash prizes home.

Kolkata FF result timings

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

3rd Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

5th Bazi 04:03 pm

6th Bazi 05:33 pm

7th Bazi 07:03 pm

8th Bazi 08:33 pm