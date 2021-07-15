Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 15.07.2021: Where, when to check FF result online

Kolkata FF Fatafat is a popular offline lottery played in the city. Only those physically present in Kolkata can participate in this offline game. This game is organised the Kolkata FF city authorities. This game is played 8 times from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can visit the official Kolkata FF website-kolkataff.com to view the winning numbers.

Participants can either view the results live or download the results from the website. Winning numbers for the first, second and the third rounds are 110, 359 and 378 respectively. Numbers for the other rounds will be updated on the site soon.

Kolkata FF is a gambling-based lottery game wherein people put their money and belongings at risk. This game is not as easy as it seems. Beginners can visit the official Kolkata FF YouTube channel to get tutorials on how to play this lottery. Participants have to guess the passing record number. In order to win this lottery, you need to guess multiple 'bazis'. Those who win this lottery can take big cash prizes home.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result timings

1st bazi- 10:03 am

2nd bazi- 11:33 am

3rd bazi- 01:03 pm

4th bazi- 02:33 pm

5th bazi- 04:03 pm

6th bazi- 05:33 pm

7th bazi- 07:03 pm

8th bazi- 08:33 pm