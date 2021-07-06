Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 06.07.2021: Where to Check FF result online

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular offline lottery game in the city. The game is organised 7 days a week by the Kolkata FF city authorities. All those interested can play this game 8 times from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. This is a gambling-based lottery game where participants put their money or belongings at risk. This lottery is not as easy as it seems. Participants have to guess the passing record number. In order to score big wins in this one, participants have to guess multiple 'bazis'. Winners get to take massive cash prizes home.

Beginners can visit the official Kolkata FF YouTube channel to access tutorials on how to play this lottery. All those who have participated in this lottery can view or download the results from the official Kolkata FF Fatafat website-kolkataff.com. One can also view live results. Kolkata FF results will be updated on the website today as per the 'bazi' timings. Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds are 138 and 378 on Tuesday. Winning numbers for the other rounds will be updated on the site soon.

Kolkata FF Fatafat results time

1st bazi- 10:03 am

2nd bazi- 11:33 am

3rd bazi- 01:03 pm

4th bazi- 02:33 pm

5th bazi- 04:03 pm

6th bazi- 05:33 pm

7th bazi- 07:03 pm

8th bazi- 08:33 pm

