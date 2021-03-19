Kolkata FF result 19 March: Timings, where to check out Kolkata Fatafat result today online

The Kolkata FF is one of the most popular lottery games in the region and is played by many people daily. If participants are lucky they can take home large sums of money as prizes. In Kolkata FF, which is a gambling game, participants have to make a correct guess of numbers in order to win money.

Participants can take play the Kolkata FF lottery game eight times in a single day between Monday and Saturday while on Sunday they can only play this lottery game 4 times.

Kolkata FF Results for March 19

Kolkata FF results for March 19 will be declared today i.e March 19, 2020. Participants can view or download the results of the Kolkata FF lottery game from the official website - www.kolkataff.com. Organisers have already released the lucky number for the first few rounds. Participants should keep an eye on the official site for the results of other rounds.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Timings

1st Bazi 10:03 AM

2nd Bazi 11:33 AM

3rd Bazi 01:03 PM

4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM

6th Bazi 05:33 PM

7th Bazi 07:03 PM

8th Bazi 08:33 PM

How to play Kolkata FF?

Those interested will have to log onto the official website to participate in the Kolkata FF lottery game. There are multiple types of 'Bazis' that participants have to guess in order to win the game. However, Kolkata FF is not as simple as regular lotteries, in Kolkata FF participants have to calculate the passing record number. The game is tough has requires a lot of practice before interested people can actually start playing. Those interested can watch YouTube tutorials on how to play Kolkata FF.

What is Kolkata FF?

The Kolkata FF is a form of 'satta matka' gaming style which has been popular in India since the 1950s. Kolkata FF lottery game is organised and administered by the Kolkata FF city authorities. Organising and participating in 'matka' games is officially illegal in India but a few monitored working 'Matka' games such as Kolkata FF are still being held. Other than Kolkata FF, Worli and Kalyan Matka are also popular satta matka games in the region.

