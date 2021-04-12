scorecardresearch
Kolkata FF Result Today 12.4.2021: satta matka gaming style Kolkata Fatafat Online Result, lucky numbers, bazi timings

Kolkata FF result today 12 April:  The Kolkata FF is very popular in the region amongst many lottery enthusiasts. The Kolkata FF lottery is in the form of 'Satta Matka' gaming style. Check the result of the Kolkata FF lottery on the official website kolkataff.com

Kolkata FF will announce the lottery results of the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth bazi (turn) on its official website on April 12, i.e., Monday. Participants can log in to kolkataff.com to check the lucky numbers. The lucky numbers for the first and the second bazi have already been updated on the site.

The Kolkata FF lottery is played in Kolkata on 8 occasions between Monday to Saturday. The lottery is played 4 times on Sunday.

All those who want to try their luck in this game will have log onto the official Kolkata FF website to participate. In order to win the game, participants have to guess multiple 'bazis'. This game is not as simple as it looks as participants have to calculate the passing record number.

Bazi timings

1st Bazi time-- 10:03 am

2nd Bazi time-- 11:33 am

3rd Bazi time-- 01:03 pm

4th Bazi time-- 02:33 pm

5th Bazi time-- 04:03 pm

6th Bazi time-- 05:33 pm

7th Bazi time-- 07:03 pm

8th Bazi time-- 08:33 pm

Also read: Kolkata FF Fatafat result 09.04.2021: Bazi timing, when and where to check Kolkata Fatafat results online

Also read: Kolkata FF Fatafat result 11.04.2021: Bazi Timings, where and when to check live Kolkata Fatafat results online

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

