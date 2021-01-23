Kolkata joint often visited by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose distributes free fritters on birth anniversary

On Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, a food joint in North Kolkata frequented by the freedom fighter, distributes free fritters each year in commemoration of the day.

Khedu Shaw established Lakshmi Narayan Shaw and Sons in the year 1918 is also known as Netaji's shop as he often visited the joint to grab a bite. Bose while studying at the Scottish Church College in North Kolkata would drop by to eat the famous Telebhaja {fritters} and bharer cha {tea in clay cups}.

Back in those days, when Kolkata was the hub of freedom fighters and revolutionaries tea and fritters were among the many things that brought them together.

India Today spoke to the shop's owner Keshto Kumar Gupta (Shaw) who narrated to the publication the bond between Netaji and his grandfather.

"My grandfather was entrusted with supplying tiffin to the freedom fighters when they used to hold meetings. He would serve them puffed rice, hot fritters, green chilly and tea in a newspaper wrapper and tea in clay cups or kulhad or Kolkata's famous bharer cha," he said.

"This is how my grandfather once met Netaji and served him the same tea and fritters. When Netaji was studying in Scottish Church, he used to frequent our shop for the fritters and tea. And that's when my grandfather developed an unmatchable reverence for him," Gupta said.

"On Jan 23rd of 1948 when we gained Independence, we had put up boards of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and distributed fritters made in our shops to everyone. Two fritters for children and four for adults," Gupta added.

The shop has been serving fritters since 8 am today, and on the menu is - alur chop, phuluri, peyaji and phulkopir chop [Potato, lentil, onion and cauliflower fritters].

