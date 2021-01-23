Jeweller duped of Rs 50 lakh by man selling sand that turns to gold when burned

In a bizarre incident from Pune a con artist duped a jeweller of Rs 50 lakh by selling him 4 kgs of 'magic sand' from Bengal which he claimed would turn into gold upon heating.

The jeweller reported that he knew the man for over a year and trusted him when he brought the special sand.

An Indian Express report says that the jeweller in Hadaspur of Pune lodged a complaint saying the accused man had visited his shop about a year ago and became friendly over time. The man had become acquainted with the jeweller's family as well and would supply dairy products.

The accused sold the 'magic sand' to the jeweller for Rs 30 lakh in cash and for gold worth around Rs 20 lakh.

When the jeweller went to test the sand and set it on fire, he realised he had been conned and went to the police to lodge an FIR.

The accused has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

