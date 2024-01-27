‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna’: Sudha Murty offers advice to Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty

Sudha Murty, author and philanthropist, has offered sage advice to her daughter Akshata Murty and son-in-law Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister. Her counsel is rooted in the philosophy that one's work should speak for itself, irrespective of public opinion. She emphasizes the importance of honesty and dedication to one's country and duties, suggesting that as long as actions are ethical and legal, they should be pursued without concern for external judgment.

"I always tell them [Akshata and Rishi], people talk because of your position. And if you're honest, if you're helping your country, your job - what you're doing - people will always talk. 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna'. So, ignore that," Murty told NDTV in an interview.

"As long as the work you do is ethical and legal, do that. You don't need anyone as a witness; God is the witness. Do your work, let them talk. It may affect you for some time, but in the long run, you should learn to let them talk, and you do your work," Murty added.

This advice comes in light of the heightened attention the family received following Rishi Sunak's ascent to the position of Prime Minister of the UK in 2022.

The couple, Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, and his wife Sudha Murty, have maintained a diplomatic stance regarding their son-in-law's political role, respecting the sovereignty of another nation by refraining from commenting on its affairs. They cherish their personal relationship with Sunak but keep it separate from his public office.

"As foreigners, we have this respect for not commenting on the affairs of another country. Therefore, we just do not comment on those issues. We have very close, harmonious, and affectionate personal relations, but that's where it stops," Narayana Murthy said.

UK PM Rishi Sunak and Akshata met during their time at Stanford University. They tied the knot in 2009 and are blessed with two daughters.

