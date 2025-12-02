Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Kuwait–Hyderabad IndiGo flight lands in Mumbai after bomb threat email sent to officials

Kuwait–Hyderabad IndiGo flight lands in Mumbai after bomb threat email sent to officials

The aircraft touched down safely and was immediately moved to an isolation bay as security teams began a full inspection

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Dec 2, 2025 11:14 AM IST
Kuwait–Hyderabad IndiGo flight lands in Mumbai after bomb threat email sent to officialsKuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport after bomb threat.

 

An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai on Tuesday after Hyderabad Airport authorities received an email warning of a bomb on board. The aircraft touched down safely and was immediately moved to an isolation bay as security teams began a full inspection.

Advertisement

Officials said the threat email arrived at Hyderabad Airport during the flight’s journey, triggering an alert and prompting the aircraft’s diversion under established emergency protocols. IndiGo Flight 6E-1234 landed without incident at Mumbai Airport, where law enforcement, bomb disposal units and airline staff were already in position.

Passengers are safe, authorities confirmed, and airport security has cordoned off the aircraft while teams conduct detailed checks of the cabin, hold and baggage. Coordination is ongoing between airport officials, the airline and investigative agencies to determine the source and credibility of the email threat.

Further information on the nature of the threat and the outcome of the security sweep is awaited.

Published on: Dec 2, 2025 11:14 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today