'Laid off, but America, I love you' : Indian woman leaves US in tears as she fails to find job, netizens weigh in

After months of trying to find a job in the United States, Indian student Ananya Joshi has finally had to leave the country. Joshi, who had been openly sharing her job-hunting journey on LinkedIn and Instagram, posted a tearful farewell note as she flew out on September 29. Joshi went to the US for her master’s in Biotechnology at Northwestern University, graduating in 2024.
Soon after, she joined a biotech startup on the F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) program — a temporary work permit for international students. But a company-wide layoff cost her the job, leaving her with just a few months to find another role.
Back in June, she explained her situation in a LinkedIn post: “I’ve been laid off from my previous role as part of a company-wide downsizing. I’m not looking for my next opportunity… There’s some urgency to this as my STEM OPT clock is ticking, and I need to secure a role within the next month to remain in the US.”
Despite applying for roles and networking, Joshi couldn’t secure another position. On Sunday, she posted a video from her flight out of the country, calling it “By far the hardest step in this journey.” She admitted, “Even though I seemed to have accepted my reality, nothing could have prepared me for this day.”
In her note, Joshi wrote about how much the country meant to her: “America was my first home as a financially independent adult and that will always be a special thing to me. Though short lived, I really appreciate the life you gave me AMERICA, I LOVE YOU.”
Her post quickly drew reactions from people online.
One person commented: “The crying is so real, I felt it too, you will be missed, stay strong and don’t forget there’s so much in the world still left to see!”
Another added: “You’re gonna thrive girlie pop! Hang in there! Keep your arms open for any possible opportunity!”
"I just returned from the US after staying there for 5 years and I was in New York, still not able to recover from that pain. It's hard," a third user commented.
A fourth user wrote: "More power to you!! Just curious why is it a sad occasion? Are you forcefully being sent back or is it a choice? If it’s a choice and you are anyways flying back business or first class or something I remember seeing it in some earlier stories.. What are the tears about? Again no hate…"