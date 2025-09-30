'Laid off, but America, I love you' : Indian woman leaves US in tears as she fails to find job, netizens weigh in

After months of trying to find a job in the United States, Indian student Ananya Joshi has finally had to leave the country. Joshi, who had been openly sharing her job-hunting journey on LinkedIn and Instagram, posted a tearful farewell note as she flew out on September 29. Joshi went to the US for her master’s in Biotechnology at Northwestern University, graduating in 2024.

Soon after, she joined a biotech startup on the F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) program — a temporary work permit for international students. But a company-wide layoff cost her the job, leaving her with just a few months to find another role.

Back in June, she explained her situation in a LinkedIn post: “I’ve been laid off from my previous role as part of a company-wide downsizing. I’m not looking for my next opportunity… There’s some urgency to this as my STEM OPT clock is ticking, and I need to secure a role within the next month to remain in the US.”

Despite applying for roles and networking, Joshi couldn’t secure another position. On Sunday, she posted a video from her flight out of the country, calling it “By far the hardest step in this journey.” She admitted, “Even though I seemed to have accepted my reality, nothing could have prepared me for this day.”

In her note, Joshi wrote about how much the country meant to her: “America was my first home as a financially independent adult and that will always be a special thing to me. Though short lived, I really appreciate the life you gave me AMERICA, I LOVE YOU.”

Her post quickly drew reactions from people online.

One person commented: “The crying is so real, I felt it too, you will be missed, stay strong and don’t forget there’s so much in the world still left to see!”

Another added: “You’re gonna thrive girlie pop! Hang in there! Keep your arms open for any possible opportunity!”

"I just returned from the US after staying there for 5 years and I was in New York, still not able to recover from that pain. It's hard," a third user commented.

A fourth user wrote: "More power to you!! Just curious why is it a sad occasion? Are you forcefully being sent back or is it a choice? If it’s a choice and you are anyways flying back business or first class or something I remember seeing it in some earlier stories.. What are the tears about? Again no hate…"