‘Lakshadweep is more beautiful’: Indians call for boycotting of Maldives after minister’s tweet sparks row

As tensions escalate over a series of racist posts by Maldivian politicians in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about his visit to Lakshadweep, calls for boycotting Maldives as a tourism destination have gained momentum. The controversy emerged after PM Modi shared pictures of his visit to the Lakshadweep archipelago.

Expressing displeasure over the global attention garnered by Lakshadweep, Maldives politician Zahid Rameez, a council member of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), belittled the PM Modi’s visit and said that India would never be able to compete with the Maldives in terms of tourism.

"The move [promoting Lakshadweep] is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer?," said Rameez.

Despite considerable condemnation on social media channels, Rameez has so far refused to issue an apology. In addition to Rameez, Maldivian minister Mariyam Shiuna used harsh comments on PM Modi. She has since removed her X post.

Rameez’ comments, along with those of Mariyam Shiuna, were met with widespread criticism and led to a significant backlash on various platforms.

The Maldives government, under the leadership of pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu, was quick to distance itself from the inflammatory statements. In an effort to mitigate the diplomatic fallout, the government suspended three ministers, including Shiuna, Malsha, and Hassan Zihan, emphasising that the freedom of expression should be exercised responsibly and without spreading hatred or damaging international relations.

Following the anti-India comments, some Indian celebrities and social media influencers have called for a boycott of the Maldives and its tourism attractions. Actor Akshay Kumar, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and others have urged Indians to avoid the Maldives in favour of home destinations.

Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.

We are good to our neighbors but

why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024

250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg!



The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories.



India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine… pic.twitter.com/DUCM0NmNCz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2024

#BoycottMaldives started trending on X and a lot of Indians cancelled the trips they were planning to take for Maldives. "Boycott Maldives and explore Lakshadweep, the hidden gem of India and help India to become World’s 3rd economy!," a user wrote on X.

Say no to Maldives🚫



Boycott Maldives and explore Lakshadweep the hidden gem of India and help India to become World’s 3rd economy!#BoycottMaldives #Lakshdweeppic.twitter.com/bXTIxF4O0s — Hemaram Saran (@saran_hemaram) January 7, 2024

Was planning to go to Maldives for my birthday which falls on 2nd of feb. Had almost finalised the deal with my travel agent (adding proofs below👇)

But immediately cancelled it after seeing this tweet of deputy minister of Maldives. #boycottmaldives pic.twitter.com/hd2R534bjY — Dr. Falak Joshipura (@fa_luck7) January 6, 2024

#BoycottMaldives There are many benefits of choosing Indian islands like Lakshadweep over Maldives :

1. Cost effective (1 malvian rufiyaa = 5.40INR) saves time & cost of foreign exchange.

2. Contribute in promoting indian tourist places which inturn leads to increased gdp. — Girish (@Vilok105) January 7, 2024

Why should we Indians go to the Maldives when we have Lakshadweep It is more beautiful than the Maldives.



Say No To Maldives 🚫 #BoycottMaldives#ExploreIndianIslands | #Lakshadweep pic.twitter.com/q1KIhLFljR January 7, 2024

Show me the biggest influencer than Modi in India! I bet you, you can’t!



More than 7500 hotel bookings & 2300 flight tickets have been cancelled for Maldives in 2 days!



Your one decision can help India to become World’s 3rd economy!#BoycottMaldives



pic.twitter.com/Vy5ZpxYh5v — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) January 7, 2024

"Lakshadweep is more beautiful, clean than the Maldives. Say No To #Maldives 🚫," Ashwini Dubey, Advocate of Supreme Court appealed on X. Following the minister's tweet, another user cancelled her trip to the Maldives.

Also Read: ‘This isn’t injurious to health’: Netizens divided as MS Dhoni’s video of smoking hookah goes viral