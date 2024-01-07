‘This isn’t injurious to health’: Netizens divided as MS Dhoni’s video of smoking hookah goes viral

A video featuring former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni smoking hookah at a social event has gone viral on social media platforms. The footage shows Dhoni enjoying the traditional water pipe in what appears to be a casual setting.

The viral video's emergence coincided with the resurfacing of an old statement by George Bailey, Dhoni's ex-teammate from the Chennai Super Kings. Bailey had previously commented on Dhoni's fondness for hookah, noting how he would often use it as a means to foster camaraderie among team members, particularly the younger players.

According to Bailey, Dhoni's hookah sessions were part of his open-door policy, which helped break down hierarchical barriers within the team, leading to late-night discussions about the game and life in general.

"He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down," revealed Bailey.

"You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or about different facets of the game or about different people and with different people it's a great way to break down barriers," he added.

Despite the video's widespread circulation, there has been no official verification of its authenticity or the precise timing of the event depicted. Nonetheless, it has sparked conversations about Dhoni's off-field persona and his approach to team-building during his illustrious career.

The video also comes as a surprise to many who know Dhoni for his dedication to fitness and well-being, especially since he continues to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite having retired from international cricket. The footage is said to have been taken while Dhoni was celebrating the New Year in Dubai, alongside other notable figures such as cricketer Rishabh Pant and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

This footage quickly spread across social media platforms, garnering significant attention and eliciting a mix of surprise and nostalgia among fans and followers.

"Dhoni Sir, your video with Hukka smoking is upsetting," a user who seemed unhappy about this wrote on X. Another one commented, "These guys follow fitness routines properly. Good workout, trainers and food which somehow helps to maintain your stamina. Smoking will have major impact if you don't follow fitness routine. Not only Pandya brothers, there may be others also. Dhoni is a big fan of hukka." "Dhoni has not consumed weed it hukka , kind of cigarettes which does not cause any damage to life in major ,until and unless its not over dosed," a third user wrote.

"Dhoni is looking cool while blowing hukka smoke. NOTE : Hukka isnt as injurious to health as comparing to cigarette or Gutkha," another one wrote

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is gearing up for a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024, where he will resume his role as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 42-year-old veteran skippered the Yellow Army to their fifth IPL title in 2023, triumphing over the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final.

