'Leave India, it's high time': Startup founder’s advice to high-earning Indians

An Indian entrepreneur and startup founder recently shared his thoughts on Reddit, advising "highly paid professionals" to consider moving abroad, arguing that while India is a great country, it may not be the ideal place for fostering innovation.

In a post on the r/India subreddit, the user explained that he had studied at one of India's top engineering institutes before pursuing a post-graduate degree in the USA. He went on to work at a major bank before returning to India in 2018 to launch his own company.

He mentioned that he is "running it successfully" after securing significant funding. "I employ nearly 30 people paying an average salary of Rs 15 lakh," the user shared.

"Leave India! It's high time! And I am telling this as someone who runs a well-funded business!" he wrote in the title of his detailed post.

The entrepreneur outlined several reasons for advising those looking to build "something innovative" to consider relocating. He claimed that in India, innovation is stifled by "stupid" regulations.

"You have to be a bureaucrat, politician, or celeb to get things done easily. Let me give you an example, we had a fraudulent case on our app and FIR was filed. We solved the case and helped the police, and the victim got his money back. Guess what, we are accused and the police doesn't close the case and expects money from us. This is India for you," he shared.

The user also pointed out the problem of regional disparities, stating that he experienced "regional hate" nearly every week from sabziwalas, autodrivers, cab drivers, restaurant staff, and more. He further criticized the "low work ethics" among Indians, adding that in India, "if you don't look rich or wear branded- you are a piece of filth in this country."