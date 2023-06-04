Leonardo DiCaprio, 28-yr-old model Neelam Gill spotted hanging out together: Report 

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted hanging out with a 28-year-old British-Punjabi model Neelam Gill. The two were spotted along with Leonardo’s mother Irmelin Indenbirken at Chiltern Firehouse in London. DiCaprio, who covered his face with a mask, was seen wearing a black cap, black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers while leaving the Chiltern Firehouse, as per a Page Six report.

This, however, is not the first time that DiCaprio and Gill were spotted together. They were seen leaving Hotel Martinez in France’s Cannes along with several other actors and actresses.

The outing comes almost a month after he reunited with his ex-lover and supermodel Gigi Hadid. DiCaprio and Hadid were seen leaving Cipriani Downtown in Manhattan’s Soho area on May 5 morning. While a lot of rumours were steaming, their relationship could not become serious as Gigi is also focused on raising her two-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex-lover Zayn Malik.

Hadid and Gill are not the only models that DiCaprio has been linked to off late. He has been linked to models Camila Morrone, Irina Shayk, Eden Polani, and Victoria Lamas.

Who is Neelam Gill, the model spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio?

Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old British-Punjabi fashion model. She has modeled for brands like Burberry and Abercrombie & Fitch. The British-Punjabi model was seen walking the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet

She entered into the world of modeling at the age of 14 and made her debut on the ramp for Burberry’s fashion show during the London Fashion Week in September 2013. Neelam Gill has also featured on the cover of Vogue India in January 2014. She has also worked for Kanye West’s Fashion Week Show and Dior. Neelam Gill walked the ramp for Dior in Mumbai in 2023.

Besides her modeling assignments, Gill has also spoken about issues such as bullying, depression and body confidence on her YouTube channel. She is also a TedX speaker.

